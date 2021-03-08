Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aware by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aware by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aware by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 340,455 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aware stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.25. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

