Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exicure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.46.

XCUR stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Exicure during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

