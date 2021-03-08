Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exicure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.46.
XCUR stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.30.
About Exicure
Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.
