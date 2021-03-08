Truist Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $100.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective increased by Truist from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.07.
Shares of FOUR stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
