Truist Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $100.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective increased by Truist from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 945,524 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $39,261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.