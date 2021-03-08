Short Interest in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Expands By 39.8%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

XSPA opened at $1.62 on Monday. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 731,314 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101,345 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 69,949 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on XpresSpa Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

