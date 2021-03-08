Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

