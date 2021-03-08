VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 74,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Shares of VSDA opened at $39.82 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.