Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SEA were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $229.76 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

