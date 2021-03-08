Blair William & Co. IL Takes $227,000 Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS).

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.