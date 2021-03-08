2,136 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $109.13 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

