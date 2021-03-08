Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to a positive rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.73.

ULTA stock opened at $333.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $343.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

