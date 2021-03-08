Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Limbach has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

