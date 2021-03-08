Quebecor (QBR.B) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Quebecor (TSE: QBR.B):

2/26/2021 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

2/26/2021 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

2/18/2021 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$33.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. Quebecor, Inc. has a one year low of C$25.00 and a one year high of C$34.55.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

