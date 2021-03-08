Mizuho Boosts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $45.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of JAMF opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. Jamf has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth $1,306,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth $105,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

