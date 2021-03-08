Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

