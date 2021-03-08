Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

