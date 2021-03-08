Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

