Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WRI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

WRI stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $35,259,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

