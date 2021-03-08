California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $52.96 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 126.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

