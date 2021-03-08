Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.13 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

