The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $435.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $388.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.29 and its 200 day moving average is $349.78. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $175,360,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

