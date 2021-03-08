Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLSPF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Melrose Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.50 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

