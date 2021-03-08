Robert W. Baird Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $47.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after purchasing an additional 665,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.