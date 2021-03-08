Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

The Fly

