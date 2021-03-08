Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

