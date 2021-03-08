Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

