ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.