Analyzing Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanmina and Key Tronic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanmina $6.96 billion 0.36 $139.71 million $2.68 14.22 Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.19 $4.76 million $0.44 18.25

Sanmina has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Sanmina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sanmina has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanmina and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanmina 2.01% 11.51% 4.61% Key Tronic 1.05% 4.25% 1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sanmina and Key Tronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanmina 0 3 1 0 2.25 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanmina currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Sanmina’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sanmina is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Sanmina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sanmina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sanmina beats Key Tronic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, cable assemblies, and plastic injection moldings; mechanical systems comprising enclosures and precision machining; memory, enterprise, radio frequency, optical, and microelectronic solutions; defense and aerospace products; and cloud-based manufacturing execution software. The company sells its products and services primarily to original equipment manufacturers that serve the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud solutions industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

