Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of QS stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.57.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
