Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of QS stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. FMR LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $654,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $92,895,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

