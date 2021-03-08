Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. Assurant has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

