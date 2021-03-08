Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.05.

EPRT stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

