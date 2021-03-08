Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.05.
EPRT stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.