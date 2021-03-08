CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

