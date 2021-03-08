Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.