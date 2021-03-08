Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $386.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

