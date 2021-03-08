Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

PSTL stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.