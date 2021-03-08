Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) & Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Critical Survey

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Air Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Air Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21% Air Canada -34.54% -86.60% -9.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Air Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 3 6 5 1 2.27 Air Canada 0 0 11 0 3.00

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $26.47, suggesting a potential downside of 23.11%. Air Canada has a consensus target price of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Air Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.88 $335.26 million $5.09 6.76 Air Canada $14.42 billion 0.49 $1.11 billion N/A N/A

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 169 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, and 78 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft; 136 aircraft under the Air Canada Express brand name, including 49 Bombardier regional jets, 62 De Havilland Dash-8 turboprop aircraft, and 25 Embraer 175 aircraft; and 39 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 14 Airbus A321 aircraft, 5 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 20 Airbus A319 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean; and provides travel loyalty programs. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

