State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $798,000 Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The ODP were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODP. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,397,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 638.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

