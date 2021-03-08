EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

