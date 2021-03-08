Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ayr Wellness from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $33.47 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

