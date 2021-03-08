Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SHNWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schroders from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schroders presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Schroders stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

