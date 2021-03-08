Erste Group Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Hold

Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Roche from a reduce rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 166,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 264,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.