TD Securities Boosts Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $14.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.