Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.38 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

