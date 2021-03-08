Head to Head Review: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) & Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Artius Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Artius Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.22 $6.23 million $0.50 28.08 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Artius Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artius Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Artius Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Artius Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc.

