Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFGSY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Eiffage stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

