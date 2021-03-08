Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hyundai Motor stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $71.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

