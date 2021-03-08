Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Hyundai Motor stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $71.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
