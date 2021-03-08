MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEGEF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

