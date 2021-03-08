BMO Capital Markets Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $6.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.28.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

