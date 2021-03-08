Head to Head Comparison: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. The First of Long Island pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and The First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06% The First of Long Island 26.67% 10.78% 1.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and The First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.94 $25.74 million N/A N/A The First of Long Island $154.46 million 3.08 $41.56 million $1.75 11.37

The First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples Financial Services and The First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00

The First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given The First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The First of Long Island is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats Peoples Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 49 branches primarily in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Long Island, as well as the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

