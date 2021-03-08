Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings. Banco de Chile reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco de Chile.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE BCH opened at $23.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $613,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

