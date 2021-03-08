Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.52. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.