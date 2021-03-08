CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Update

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CRWD opened at $183.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.01. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,522 shares of company stock valued at $182,615,580. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.